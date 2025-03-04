Trump's trade war kicks off as tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico come into effect

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's trade war with the US' biggest economic partners kicked off on Tuesday as US tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and Mexico went into effect.

US Donald Trump's major import tariffs on products from Canada, China, and Mexico kicked in on Tuesday. © Collage: Unsplash/mayihelpministries & francescalbert93 & Brian Matangelo & AFP/ POOL Ludovic MARIN

Stinging US tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods came into effect as a deadline to avert Trump's levies passed without the nations striking a deal – a move set to snarl supply chains.

Trade war fears sent markets falling in Asia and Europe on Tuesday in response to what analysts said were its steepest tariffs on imports since the 1940s.

Trump had announced and then paused the blanket 25% tariffs on imports from major trading partners Canada and Mexico in February, accusing them of failing to stop immigration and drug trafficking.

In pushing ahead with the duties, Trump cited a lack of progress in tackling the flow of drugs like fentanyl into the United States.

The duties stand to impact over $918 billion worth of US imports from both countries.

Mexico supplied 63% of US vegetable imports and nearly half of US fruit and nut imports in 2023, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

More than 80% of US avocados come from Mexico – meaning higher import costs could push up prices for American shoppers.

And the US imports construction materials from Canada, too, meaning tariffs could drive up housing costs.

More than 70% of imports of two key materials homebuilders need – softwood lumber and gypsum – come from Canada and Mexico, said National Association of Home Builders chairman Carl Harris.