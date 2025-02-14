Trump reveals when tariffs on imported cars will take effect

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Friday that he planned to unveil tariffs on imported cars around April 2, adding to a cascade of levies he has threatened since taking office.

Since his inauguration on January 20, Trump has taken aim at allies and adversaries alike with threats of fresh duties.

He has referred to tariffs as a way to raise revenue, remedy trade imbalances, and pressure countries to act on US concerns.

Asked when he might unveil auto tariffs, Trump said, "Maybe around April 2."

He did not provide further details on Friday, but levies targeting the autos sector would come after the president recently firmed up plans for tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports beginning March 12.

He has previously promised tariffs on semiconductors, steel, oil, and gas.

Besides targeting specific sectors, Trump has announced and paused sweeping tariffs on major trading partners Canada and Mexico, and imposed an additional 10% levy on goods from China, triggering Beijing's retaliation.

On Thursday, in a move broadening trade conflicts, Trump launched plans for "reciprocal tariffs" that could hit all US trading partners on a country-by-country basis.