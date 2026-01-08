Trump makes final call on pardoning Sean "Diddy" Combs

Washington DC - Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is serving a four-year prison sentence for prostitution-related crimes, has asked Donald Trump for a pardon, but the president said he does not plan to grant clemency to the hip-hop star.

Donald Trump (r.) has confirmed that convicted rapper Sean "Diddy" Comb has asked him for a pardon – but the president isn't inclined to grant it. © Collage: Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Trump, in an interview with The New York Times published Thursday, also said he does not plan to issue pardons to several other high-profile individuals, including deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

The 56-year-old Combs was convicted last July of two counts of transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

A jury acquitted the music mogul of the most serious charges – sex trafficking and racketeering.

Trump told the Times during Wednesday's interview that Combs had sent him a letter asking for a pardon, but he was not inclined to grant it.

Asked about pardoning Maduro, who was seized by US forces over the weekend and is facing drug trafficking charges, Trump said: "No, I don't see that."

In November, Trump pardoned Honduran ex-president Juan Orlando Hernandez, who was serving a 45-year sentence after being convicted of drug trafficking.

Trump also said he did not plan to issue pardons to disgraced crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried, who is serving a 25-year prison sentence, and former Democratic senator Robert Menendez, who is serving an 11-year sentence for accepting bribes.

The Times said the Republican president was also asked whether he would consider pardoning Derek Chauvin, the white Minneapolis police officer convicted of the 2020 murder of George Floyd, whose death sparked nationwide racial justice protests.

"I haven't been asked about it," Trump said.