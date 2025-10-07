Trump says Sean Combs is seeking presidential pardon: "I call him Puff Daddy"

Washington DC - Sean "Diddy" Combs has turned to the White House in a bid to avoid the years-long prison sentence he received last week.

President Donald Trump (l.) confirmed to reporters on Monday that Sean "Diddy" Combs has asked for a presidential pardon. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Phillip Faraone / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Though prosecutors sought more than a decade in prison for the 55-year-old, Combs was sentenced on Friday to 50 months in prison for his conviction on prostitution-related charges.

President Donald Trump confirmed to reporters on Monday that Combs has reached out about a pardon, telling reporters, "A lot of people have asked me for pardons," per ABC.

"I call him Puff Daddy, [he] has asked me for a pardon," Trump added.

One of the disgraced mogul's attorneys said in August that their team had "reached out and had conversations" with the Trump administration about a potential pardon.

The president, however, said at the time that while he was "friendly" with Combs in the past, he found the hip-hop star to be "hostile" when he began his political career.