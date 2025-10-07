Trump says Sean Combs is seeking presidential pardon: "I call him Puff Daddy"
Washington DC - Sean "Diddy" Combs has turned to the White House in a bid to avoid the years-long prison sentence he received last week.
Though prosecutors sought more than a decade in prison for the 55-year-old, Combs was sentenced on Friday to 50 months in prison for his conviction on prostitution-related charges.
President Donald Trump confirmed to reporters on Monday that Combs has reached out about a pardon, telling reporters, "A lot of people have asked me for pardons," per ABC.
"I call him Puff Daddy, [he] has asked me for a pardon," Trump added.
One of the disgraced mogul's attorneys said in August that their team had "reached out and had conversations" with the Trump administration about a potential pardon.
The president, however, said at the time that while he was "friendly" with Combs in the past, he found the hip-hop star to be "hostile" when he began his political career.
Combs, who was acquitted on more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, will be credited with the twelve months he has already spent in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest in September 2024.
