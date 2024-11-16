Trump names 27-year-old Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary!

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump announced Friday that 27-year-old campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt will serve as his White House press secretary.

Karoline Leavitt (r.), the Trump campaign spokesperson, has been named as White House press secretary in the incoming administration. © REUTERS

Leavitt "is smart, tough and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People," Trump said in a statement.

Leavitt will become one of the youngest people to take the key position, acting as the face of the White House and fielding questions from the media.

The New Hampshire conservative acted as national press secretary for Trump during his campaign, giving birth in July to her first child ahead of the election, she told a Fox News podcast posted online on Friday.

After working as an assistant press secretary for Trump during his first term in office, she ran unsuccessfully for a seat in the House of Representatives from her home state in 2022.

She has also worked as a communications director for Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, whom Trump has nominated to be UN ambassador.