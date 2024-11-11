Trump announces former ICE director who pushed for family separation as "Border Czar"

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump said late Sunday he was bringing back hardline immigration official Tom Homan to oversee US borders in the incoming administration.

President-elect Donald Trump has named former ICE director Tom Homan as the "Border Czar" in his incoming administration. © Megan Varner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

The 78-year-old Republican has pledged to launch the largest deportation operation of undocumented immigrants in US history.

"I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation's Borders ('The Border Czar')," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

"I've known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders."

Trump said Homan will be in charge of "all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin".

Homan, who led immigration enforcement during part of Trump's first administration and pushed for the infamous family separation policies, appeared at the Republican National Convention in July, telling supporters: "I got a message to the millions of illegal immigrants that Joe Biden's released in our country: you better start packing now."

Trump sealed a remarkable comeback to the presidency in the November 5 vote, cementing what is set to be more than a decade of US politics dominated by his hardline right-wing stance.

He will not be inaugurated until January, and so far has only made one cabinet appointment, naming his campaign manager Susie Wiles – whom he calls "ice baby" due to her supposedly unflappable temperament – as his White House chief of staff.

Trump also told the New York Post he has offered Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik the job of US ambassador to the United Nations. The New York representative, in her fifth term in office, told the newspaper she had accepted the role and was "truly honored".