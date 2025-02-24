Trump names popular right-wing podcaster as FBI deputy director

President Donald Trump has announced the appointment of right-wing podcaster Dan Bongino as deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Washington DC - US President Donald Trump has announced the appointment of right-wing podcaster Dan Bongino as deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a break with tradition that puts yet another loyalist in a key law enforcement position.

The J. Edgar Hoover building, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) headquarters, is seen on October 8, 2024 in Washington, DC. © Kent Nishimura/Getty Images/AFP Kent Nishimura / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Bongino, a former New York police officer and US Secret Service agent, currently hosts a popular right-wing podcast and is a staunch backer of Trump – whose political positions he has supported by spreading misinformation and whose opponents he regularly criticizes on his show. "Great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice!" Trump said on his Truth Social platform Sunday night. "Dan Bongino, a man of incredible love and passion for our Country, has just been named the next DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI, by the man who will be the best ever Director, Kash Patel." Donald Trump Trump says it's not "very important" for Zelensky to be at Ukraine peace talks The role does not require Senate confirmation and would see Bongino as second-in-command at the country's top law enforcement agency, working under Patel.

Who is Dan Bongino?

Dan Bongino speaks onstage during Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. © Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon/AFP Rich Polk / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Fact-checking websites have frequently cited Bongino's podcast for spreading misinformation regarding the 2020 US election, the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol, and the Covid pandemic. In 2022, he was "banned from both YouTube and Google's ad service for pushing Covid-19 misinformation," according to watchdog Media Matters for America. On a recent episode of his podcast discussing a federal judge's decision against a Trump administration policy, he recommended the Republican president "should ignore" the judge's orders. Donald Trump Supreme Court goes against Trump in first ruling on executive actions Bongino's eponymous podcast is ranked in the top 20 in the US by audience size, as per Edison Research and Podtrac. In 2012, Bongino ran for a US Senate seat in Maryland and later for congressional seats in Maryland and Florida. He was unsuccessful in all three races. "My career has always been about service. I'm here to work. I'm here to lead. And I'm here to ensure that America's law enforcement institutions uphold the values and integrity they were built upon," Bongino said in a statement Monday. Congratulating Bongino on the appointment, FBI Director Patel described him as a "warrior."