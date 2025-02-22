Trump's AG Pam Bondi claims Epstein list is "sitting on my desk" for review
Washington DC - Attorney General Pam Bondi recently revealed that President Donald Trump has ordered her to review the infamous "Epstein List," and possibly release it to the public.
Bondi revealed the big news during an interview with Fox News on Friday.
"It's sitting on my desk right now to review," Bondi claimed. "That's been a directive by President Trump."
She went on to reveal that she will also be reviewing files related to the assassinations of former President John F. Kennedy Jr. and civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr., falling in line with an executive order to declassify the documents that Trump signed during his first week in office.
When asked if she had "seen anything," Bondi responded, "Not yet."
The Epstein List is a reference to the late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in a Manhattan prison in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking and pedophilia charges.
It has long been rumored that he kept a "black book" that contained lists of celebrities, politicians, and business associates that he invited over the years to a private island, where he allegedly hosted parties at which trafficked underage girls were present.
Trump's MAGA base appears excited about the release, as they believe it will take down "elites" and corrupt politicians that don't align with their agenda.
But critics are far more skeptical, as they argue Trump and Bondi have good reason to heavily edit it in light of the Republican's past friendship with Epstein.
Donald Trump's alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein
Critics on social media have been arguing that Trump's ambition to release the list stems from the fact that it is well known and documented that he and Epstein were close friends.
The extent of their alleged "bromance" is unclear, as Trump has given conflicting accounts about their relationship.
During an infamous interview with New York Magazine in 2002, Trump praised Epstein, bragging about knowing the billionaire for exactly 15 years and describing him as a "terrific guy" who is "a lot of fun to be with."
He went on to say his then-friend "likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side."
But in July 2019, after Epstein was arrested on sexual abuse charges, Trump claimed they had "a falling out a long time ago" and hadn't spoken in 15 years.
While their relationship has been a subject of intrigue for years, Trump has never been legally implicated in any way with Epstein's alleged crimes.
