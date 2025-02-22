Trump's AG Pam Bondi claims Epstein list is "sitting on my desk" for review

Washington DC - Attorney General Pam Bondi recently revealed that President Donald Trump has ordered her to review the infamous "Epstein List," and possibly release it to the public.

In a recent interview, Attorney General Pam Bondi (r.) said she will soon review the long awaited Jeffrey Epstein (c.) list at President Donald Trump's order. © Collage: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP, AFP PHOTO / NEW YORK STATE SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY/HANDOUT & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Bondi revealed the big news during an interview with Fox News on Friday.

"It's sitting on my desk right now to review," Bondi claimed. "That's been a directive by President Trump."

She went on to reveal that she will also be reviewing files related to the assassinations of former President John F. Kennedy Jr. and civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr., falling in line with an executive order to declassify the documents that Trump signed during his first week in office.

When asked if she had "seen anything," Bondi responded, "Not yet."

The Epstein List is a reference to the late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in a Manhattan prison in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking and pedophilia charges.

It has long been rumored that he kept a "black book" that contained lists of celebrities, politicians, and business associates that he invited over the years to a private island, where he allegedly hosted parties at which trafficked underage girls were present.

Trump's MAGA base appears excited about the release, as they believe it will take down "elites" and corrupt politicians that don't align with their agenda.

But critics are far more skeptical, as they argue Trump and Bondi have good reason to heavily edit it in light of the Republican's past friendship with Epstein.