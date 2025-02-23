Trump appoints new FBI Director Kash patel to another major position

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to tap his recently appointed FBI Director Kash Patel to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

According to NBC News, multiple sources say Patel could be confirmed as soon as next week with a swearing-in ceremony.

News of the appointment comes only days after Patel was sworn in as FBI director.

The ATF is a law enforcement agency within the Department of Justice tasked with overseeing the distribution of alcohol and tobacco as well as enforcing laws surrounding the illegal sale and trafficking of firearms and explosives.

Over the years, the agency has been a target for Republican politicians who argue it infringes on Second Amendment rights, and some have even advocated for its abolishment.

Last month, MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert introduced legislation to disband the agency, arguing the ATF was "overreaching" and that "gun-free zones are the most dangerous places in our country."

Patel – whose confirmation to lead the FBI was met with heavy criticism due to his penchant for conspiracy theories and diehard loyalty to Trump – has also expressed disdain for the agency.