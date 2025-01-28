Trump orders curbs on gender transitions for minors in newest anti-LGBTQ+ attack

Washington DC - US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday to restrict gender transition procedures for people under the age of 19, in his latest move targeting transgender people since returning to office.

The order comes the week after Trump said in his inauguration speech that his government would only recognize two genders, male and female, plugging into an issue at the heart of America's culture wars.

"Across the country today, medical professionals are maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children," said the order.

"This dangerous trend will be a stain on our Nation's history, and it must end."

Trump's order said it would now be US policy that it would "not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called 'transition' of a child from one sex to another."

These included what he called "chemical and surgical mutilation" – including puberty blockers, hormones, and gender-altering surgery.

He added that the government would now "rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures."