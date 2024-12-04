Supreme Court to hear high-stakes challenge to Tennessee ban on gender-affirming care

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court on Wednesday hears a challenge to a Tennessee law banning gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender minors, a case with repercussions for similar state prohibitions across the country.

Two dozen Republican-led states have enacted laws restricting medical care for transgender people under the age of 18 such as puberty blockers or hormone therapy.

Chase Strangio, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, which is representing three transgender adolescents, their parents, and a Memphis-based doctor challenging the Tennessee law, has described it as one of the most significant LGBTQ+ rights cases ever to reach the Supreme Court.

Strangio will be the first openly transgender lawyer to argue before the top court. In an essay published on Tuesday in The New York Times, he said he "will not just be presenting legal arguments to the justices, I will also be embodying them."

"My presence at the Supreme Court as a transgender lawyer will have been possible because I have had access to the very medical treatment at the center of this case," he wrote. "Though some doubt the lifesaving properties of this care, I know them personally."

Strangio said the stakes are particularly high since President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to impose a federal ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors and restrict it for transgender adults.