Tennessee governor signs bills to restrict drag shows and ban gender-affirming care for youth

Nashville, Tennessee - Tennessee has become the first state in the US to restrict drag shows in the latest Republican attack on LGBTQ+ rights.

Drag performances take place on the Equality Stage during Pride 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. © Mickey Bernal / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Tennessee's Republican governor Bill Lee on Thursday signed SB 3 / HB 9, which criminalizes drag performances that take place in public or where they could be seen by minors.

The "adult cabaret performances" may not happen within 1,000 feet of schools, public parks, or places of worship.

These performances are defined as those that "feature topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators, or similar entertainers."

Anyone found in violation of the provisions could be charged with a misdemeanor for the first offense, which could result in a $2,500 fine and up to a year in jail. They could receive a felony charge for any subsequent offense, carrying with it a maximum six-year prison sentence.

The law is set to take effect on April 1.