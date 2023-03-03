Tennessee governor signs bills to restrict drag shows and ban gender-affirming care for youth
Nashville, Tennessee - Tennessee has become the first state in the US to restrict drag shows in the latest Republican attack on LGBTQ+ rights.
Tennessee's Republican governor Bill Lee on Thursday signed SB 3 / HB 9, which criminalizes drag performances that take place in public or where they could be seen by minors.
The "adult cabaret performances" may not happen within 1,000 feet of schools, public parks, or places of worship.
These performances are defined as those that "feature topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators, or similar entertainers."
Anyone found in violation of the provisions could be charged with a misdemeanor for the first offense, which could result in a $2,500 fine and up to a year in jail. They could receive a felony charge for any subsequent offense, carrying with it a maximum six-year prison sentence.
The law is set to take effect on April 1.
Tennessee also bans gender-affirming care for trans youth
The same day the governor signed the bill restricting drag shows, he also signed a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors.
SB 1 blocks health care providers from prescribing puberty blockers or hormones and from performing gender-affirming surgeries for patients under the age of 18.
The law is scheduled to go into effect on July 1, though Lambda Legal, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), and the ACLU of Tennessee have already announced plans to launch a legal challenge.
"We will not allow this dangerous law to stand. Certain politicians and Gov. Lee have made no secret of their intent to discriminate against youth who are transgender or their willful ignorance about the life-saving health care they seek to ban," the organizations said in a statement. "Instead, they’ve chosen fearmongering, misrepresentations, intimidation, and extremist politics over the rights of families and the lives of transgender youth in Tennessee."
"We are dedicated to overturning this unconstitutional law and are confident the state will find itself completely incapable of defending it in court," the groups continued.
"We want transgender youth to know they are not alone and this fight is not over."
Cover photo: Mickey Bernal / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP