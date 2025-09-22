Trump praises "giant of his generation" Charlie Kirk at mega memorial event

Glendale, Arizona - President Donald Trump on Sunday called slain far-right activist Charlie Kirk "a giant of his generation" at a massive memorial event marked by strong Christian rhetoric and praise for the man many speakers referred to as a "martyr."

Erika Kirk (r.) gestures next to President Donald Trump during a memorial service for her husband Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21, 2025. © REUTERS

The 79-year-old Republican said Kirk was "above all a devoted husband, father, son, Christian and patriot," adding that he "was violently killed because he spoke for freedom and justice. For God and country. For reason and for common sense."

The service drew an extraordinary level of attention and security, with the top brass of Trump's administration joining tens of thousands in attendance, and some media likening it to a state funeral.

Ahead of Trump's address, the crowd heard speeches from prominent cabinet members including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

"You thought you could kill Charlie Kirk? You have made him immortal," top Trump advisor Stephen Miller said, vowing "to save this civilization, to save the West."

Among other speakers were right-wing media personality Tucker Carlson, Trump's Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

The event was being hosted by Turning Point USA, the hugely influential youth political campaign group founded by Kirk that is now run by his widow, Erika Kirk, who also spoke at the memorial.

"That young man, I forgive him," Kirk said of her husband's alleged murderer, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, a gesture that drew uproarious applause from the crowd.

State authorities have charged Robinson with murder and are pursuing the death penalty in the case against him.