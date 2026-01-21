Trump says invoking the Insurrection Act would "make life a lot easier"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump defended his repeated threats to invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota – and gave a bizarre reason as to why he should.

In a recent interview, President Donald Trump explained why he thinks it would be "easier" for him to invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

In an interview with NewsNation on Tuesday night, Trump surprisingly said he didn't think it was quite time for him to use the act, but said it "might be at some point."

He went on to claim that invoking the act is "actually very common" for presidents, and said he would have "no problem doing it if I think we needed it."

"Over 40% of the presidents used it. Some presidents used it, actually, many times, and it does make life a lot easier."

"You don't go through the court system, you don't – you know, it's just a much easier thing to do," he added.

The president's remarks come as immigration agents and other federal officers continue to clash with protesters in Minnesota.

The Insurrection Act would allow him to take control of the state's National Guard or deploy active-duty troops domestically in response to a "rebellion."

Trump first threatened to invoke the act last week after a Venezuelan migrant was shot by a federal agent during a traffic stop, which led to two witnesses reportedly attacking the agent.