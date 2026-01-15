Trump hints at unleashing military on Minnesota with alarming Insurrection Act post

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to sic the military on Minnesota by invoking the Insurrection Act as protests rage on following the ICE killing of Renee Nicole Good.

President Donald Trump said he would invoke the Insurrection Act if protests against ICE in Minnesota would continue. © Collage: REUTERS

"If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don't obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of ICE, who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT...and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State," Trump posted on Truth Social.

The rarely-used law allows the government to deploy soldiers for law enforcement purposes.

On Wednesday, an immigration agent shot and injured a Venezuelan man in Minneapolis, triggering further protests.

The shooting marked the second time in a week an ICE agent had opened fire on a person in Minneapolis, with the previous shooting resulting in the death of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good on January 7. This sparked ongoing protests and a surge of federal agents into the city, despite the overwhelming opposition of local authorities and the wider community.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said the shooting late Wednesday resulted from a struggle in front of a residence between a man and an ICE agent.

The Department of Homeland Security claimed two people had emerged from a nearby building and attacked the federal agent with a snow shovel and a broom handle.