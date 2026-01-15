Trump says US "shouldn't even have" midterm elections

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently pushed the idea that the US "shouldn't even have" the upcoming midterm elections.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (l.) insisted President Trump was "joking" when he said the US "shouldn't even have" midterm elections. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP

During an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, Trump lamented over the possibility that the Republican Party could lose key races in November, which could cost them their currently narrow majority in the House and Senate.

"It's some deep psychological thing, but when you win the presidency, you don't win the midterms," Trump said.

He then went on to argue that he has accomplished so much in his second term in office that "when you think of it, we shouldn't even have an election."

The next day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted in a press conference that the president was "joking" about ditching the midterms.

"He was saying, 'We're doing such a great job, we're doing everything the American people thought. Maybe we should just keep rolling,'" she said, insisting that Trump was "speaking facetiously."