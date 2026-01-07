Trump tells Republicans they must defeat Democrats in midterms: "I'll get impeached"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently sent a stern warning to the Republican Party that if they don't defeat the Democrats in the upcoming midterms, his presidency and legacy could be in jeopardy.

During a recent speech, President Donald Trump warned Republicans they must win the upcoming midterms, or else Democrats will impeach him again. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Tuesday – the fifth anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riots – Trump gave a speech while attending a House Republican retreat event at the Kennedy Center, where he told the crowd of politicians, "You've got to win the midterms."

"Because if we don't win the midterms, it's just going to be, I mean, they'll find a reason to impeach me," Trump said. "I'll get impeached."

The president went on to claim that Republicans don't impeach Democrats because "they're meaner than we are."

Throughout his first year in office, critics have argued that several Trump's policies and actions are impeachable, as the president has seemingly defied the Constitution on multiple occasions.

Most recently, Trump – who was impeached twice during his first term – has faced new calls for impeachment after the US military captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in an attack the president ordered without congressional approval.

State Senator Scott Wiener of California described the move as an "illegal invasion and coup," while Congresswoman April McClain Delaney of Maryland called for the Democratic Caucus to "imminently consider impeachment proceedings."