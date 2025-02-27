Trump scores big invite from King Charles for "unprecedented" visit

Washington DC - King Charles III has invited President Donald Trump for an "unprecedented" second state visit to Britain, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said while visiting the White House on Thursday.

King Charles III (l.) has invited President Donald Trump for an "unprecedented" second state visit to Britain. © Collage: Jaimi Joy / POOL / AFP & Carl Court / AFP

"This is really special, this has never happened before, this is unprecedented," Starmer said in the Oval Office as he handed Trump a hand-signed letter from the monarch containing the invitation.

"This is truly historic."

Trump made a state visit during his first term in office in 2019, when he met the late Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles's mother.

"His majesty the king wants to make this even better," said Starmer, who was at the White House to push Trump to give US security guarantees for Ukraine in the event of a deal to end the war with Russia.

The US president has long been a vocal fan of the British royal family.

Reading the letter, Trump pointed out that he had been invited to Windsor Castle, near London, one of the royal family's ancient homes.

"On behalf of the wonderful first lady Melania and myself, the answer is yes," Trump said. "It will be my honor to be there."