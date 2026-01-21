Trump scrambles to cover up potentially incriminating 2020 election files in desperate legal filing
Palm Beach, Florida - President Donald Trump is scrambling to cover up potentially incriminating evidence about his alleged interference in the 2020 election by filing a motion against his own Department of Justice.
A motion filed by Trump in Palm Beach on Tuesday sought a court order to prevent the DOJ from releasing the second volume of special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into 2020 election interference.
The legal filing – obtained by Politico reporter Kyle Cheney –declares that the release of volume two of Smith's investigation would "constitute an irreversible violation of this Court's constitutional rulings in the underlying criminal action and of bedrock principles of the separation of powers."
"Release would also lead to the public dissemination of sensitive grand jury materials, attorney-client privileged information, and other information
derived from protected discovery materials," the filing alleges.
The first volume of Smith's report was released in January 2025, and revealed evidence suggesting that Trump had engaged in election obstruction during and in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential vote.
While the contents of the second volume are still unknown, it is believed that it focuses on Trump's handling of classified government documents.
Trump accused of seeking revenge against people who investigated him
Since Trump re-entered the White House last year, Smith's cases against Trump have been quelled, and the president has sought revenge against many of those who were involved in the investigations.
"I am both saddened and angered that President Trump has sought revenge against career prosecutors, FBI agents, and support staff simply for doing their jobs and for having worked on those cases," Smith said in December.
Cheney shared Trump's legal filing in a Tuesday post on Bluesky, revealing that the order is an attempt to bar any future disclosure of the documents.
"It's strange for the President of the United States to be litigating in his personal capacity against the Justice Department he runs," Cheney wrote.
Cover photo: AFP/Saul Loeb