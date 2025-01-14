Trump lashes out after release of Jack Smith's damning report on election subversion case

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump would have been convicted for his efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election if he hadn't been elected four years later, said a report by then special counsel Jack Smith published early Tuesday.

Donald Trump (l.) would have been found guilty of subverting the 2020 election if the case had continued, special counsel Jack Smith said in a report. © Collage: TIMOTHY A. CLARY & SAUL LOEB / AFP

The Department of Justice's "view that the Constitution prohibits the continued indictment and prosecution of a President is categorical and does not turn on the gravity of the crimes charged, the strength of the Government's proof, or the merits of the prosecution, which the Office stands fully behind," said the report, which Trump had desperately tried to stop from being released.

"Indeed, but for Mr. Trump's election and imminent return to the Presidency, the (special counsel's) Office assessed that the admissible evidence was sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction at trial."

Trump, who returns to the White House on January 20, had been accused of conspiracy to defraud the US and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding – the session of Congress called to certify President Joe Biden's election win but which was violently attacked on January 6, 2021 by a mob of the Republican's supporters.

Smith dropped the federal criminal case against the incoming leader after he won November's presidential election.

Soon after the report's overnight release, Trump hit back on his Truth Social platform, calling Smith "deranged", and adding that he "was unable to successfully prosecute the Political Opponent of his 'boss'."

"To show you how desperate Deranged Jack Smith is, he released his Fake findings at 1:00 A.M. in the morning," Trump added in another post.

Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, last year dismissed a separate case over Trump's handling of top secret documents after leaving the White House, but charges are still pending against two of his former co-defendants.