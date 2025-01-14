Trump lashes out after release of Jack Smith's damning report on election subversion case
Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump would have been convicted for his efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election if he hadn't been elected four years later, said a report by then special counsel Jack Smith published early Tuesday.
The Department of Justice's "view that the Constitution prohibits the continued indictment and prosecution of a President is categorical and does not turn on the gravity of the crimes charged, the strength of the Government's proof, or the merits of the prosecution, which the Office stands fully behind," said the report, which Trump had desperately tried to stop from being released.
"Indeed, but for Mr. Trump's election and imminent return to the Presidency, the (special counsel's) Office assessed that the admissible evidence was sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction at trial."
Trump, who returns to the White House on January 20, had been accused of conspiracy to defraud the US and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding – the session of Congress called to certify President Joe Biden's election win but which was violently attacked on January 6, 2021 by a mob of the Republican's supporters.
Smith dropped the federal criminal case against the incoming leader after he won November's presidential election.
Soon after the report's overnight release, Trump hit back on his Truth Social platform, calling Smith "deranged", and adding that he "was unable to successfully prosecute the Political Opponent of his 'boss'."
"To show you how desperate Deranged Jack Smith is, he released his Fake findings at 1:00 A.M. in the morning," Trump added in another post.
Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, last year dismissed a separate case over Trump's handling of top secret documents after leaving the White House, but charges are still pending against two of his former co-defendants.
Smith left the DOJ last week, days after submitting his final report as special counsel.
Trump knowingly pushed elections lies, report claims
Smith's report details Trump's alleged efforts to persuade state-level Republican lawmakers and leaders to "change the results" of the 2020 election.
"Mr. Trump contacted state legislators and executives, pressured them with false claims of election fraud in their states, and urged them to take action to ignore the vote counts and change the results," according to the report released by the Department of Justice.
"Significantly, he made election claims only to state legislators and executives who shared his political affiliation and were his political supporters, and only in states that he had lost," it said.
In addition, the report alleges Trump and co-conspirators planned to organize individuals who would have served as his electors, if he had won the popular vote, in seven states where he lost – Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin – "and cause them to sign and send to Washington false certifications claiming to be the legitimate electors."
They ultimately "used the fraudulent certificates to try to obstruct the congressional certification proceeding," the report says, adding that Trump had "engaged in an unprecedented criminal effort" to overturn the election results "in order to retain power."
The report says Trump's untruths included dozens of demonstrably false claims that large numbers of ineligible voters, such as non-citizens, had cast ballots, and that voting machines had changed votes that had been for him.
However, he knew there was no fraud that would affect the election's outcome and that he had lost, according to the report, in part because then vice-president Mike Pence and his advisers told him there was no evidence for his claims.
Report dovetails with Trump's Georgia case
The report says that, on January 2, 2021, days before election tallies would be certified, Trump called Georgia's secretary of state and pushed him to "find 11,780 votes" – Biden's margin of victory in the southern state.
When the state official refuted Trump's false claims, the then-president threatened him, the report says.
Trump faces separate racketeering charges in Georgia over his efforts to subvert the election results in the state. That case will likely be frozen while he is in office.
The special counsel office concluded that "Trump's conduct violated several federal criminal statutes and that the admissible evidence would be sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction."
Cover photo: Collage: TIMOTHY A. CLARY & SAUL LOEB / AFP