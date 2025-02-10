Trump takes aim at Taylor Swift after Super Bowl: "MAGA is very unforgiving!"

New Orleans, Louisiana - Donald Trump mocked pop star Taylor Swift after the singer was booed Sunday at the Super Bowl during the Kansas City Chiefs defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Taylor Swift (l.) and President Donald Trump (r.) are pictured attending Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. © Collage: REUTERS & USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Trump – who became the first sitting US president to attend the Super Bowl in Sunday's showpiece in New Orleans – left the game shortly after half-time.

But Trump could not resist posting a social media dig at Swift, who was in the crowd to watch her boyfriend, Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs would go on to suffer a bruising 40-22 defeat at the Superdome.

"The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift," Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!"

Trump had earlier shared a post from a different account mocking Swift, which contrasted Trump's reception by Super Bowl fans with that of the singer.

Trump was given loud roars of applause when he was shown on the giant screen inside the stadium, saluting while singing the national anthem.

"Trump gets massive cheers at the Super Bowl while Taylor Swift gets booed – the world is healing!" the post read.