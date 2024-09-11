Taylor Swift drops presidential endorsement bombshell after Harris v. Trump debate
New York, New York - Taylor Swift made a stunning intervention in the 2024 presidential election by announcing her endorsement of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris!
Shortly after a televised debate between Harris and her Republican rival Donald Trump finished on Tuesday, Swift took to Instagram to pledge her support.
"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," Swift wrote.
She was voting for Harris "because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," Swift said.
"I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."
Swift added she was "so heartened and impressed" by Harris' selection of Walz as running mate.
"I've done my research, and I've made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make," she told fans.
Swift dunks on JD Vance with pointed sign-off
Swift said she was prompted to make the post after she was made aware of misinformation being spread about her.
"Recently I was made aware that AI [artificial intelligence] of 'me' falsely endorsing Donald Trump's presidential run was posted to his site," she wrote.
"It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth."
The 34-year-old signed off the post, which featured a picture of the singer holding a cat, "Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady," a reference to misogynistic comments made by Trump's running mate JD Vance about women without children.
In 2023, an Instagram post from Swift urging her fans to ensure they were registered to vote prompted a record 35,252 new registrations. She previously endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential campaign.
Cover photo: ANDRE DIAS NOBRE / AFP