Taylor Swift drops presidential endorsement bombshell after Harris v. Trump debate

New York, New York - Taylor Swift made a stunning intervention in the 2024 presidential election by announcing her endorsement of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris !

Taylor Swift officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, in the 2024 election. © ANDRE DIAS NOBRE / AFP

Shortly after a televised debate between Harris and her Republican rival Donald Trump finished on Tuesday, Swift took to Instagram to pledge her support.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," Swift wrote.

She was voting for Harris "because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," Swift said.

"I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."

Swift added she was "so heartened and impressed" by Harris' selection of Walz as running mate.

"I've done my research, and I've made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make," she told fans.