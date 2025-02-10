Super Bowl LIX: Eagles crush Chiefs to win as Trump makes presidential debut

New Orleans, Louisiana - The Philadelphia Eagles soared to a crushing 40-22 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, shattering their opponents' bid for a historic hat-trick of NFL titles in a rout watched by President Donald Trump .

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie passes the Vince Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another as the Eagles avenged their agonizing Super Bowl defeat to the Chiefs two years ago in emphatic style at New Orleans' Superdome.

"I've been able to use every experience and learn from it – the good, the bad, all of it – to pursue my own greatness," Hurts said.

"But I couldn't do any of these things without the guys around me. We had a special group this year – we were able to learn from the past, get some nice new pieces and get over that hump."

The Chiefs had been bidding to become the first team in history to win three consecutive Vince Lombardi trophies following Super Bowl victories in 2023 and 2024.

But Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes – who was sacked six times and threw two interceptions – never looked like leading his team to glory as the Eagles' iron defense and clinical offense dominated throughout.

"Credit to the Eagles, they played better than us from start to finish," Mahomes said. "Obviously the turnovers hurt, and I take all the blame for that. I just didn't play to my standard and I have to be better next time."

The Eagles effectively had the game won by half-time, powering into a 24-0 lead at the break after three unanswered touchdowns from Hurts, Cooper DeJean, and A.J. Brown.

They extended the lead to 34-0 late in the third quarter before Kansas City finally grabbed three late consolation touchdowns. Eagles kicker Jake Elliott bagged four field goals.