Trump tells McDonald's owners to "fight" wage increases amid affordability crisis

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently warned a room full of McDonald's executives and franchise owners that they may soon have to fight back against their employees demanding higher wages.

During a recent speech, President Donald Trump told McDonald's owners that may soon have to "fight" against workers demanding higher wages. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

On Monday, Trump gave a 45-minute, mostly unscripted speech at the McDonald's Impact Summit in which he praised the company for "slashing prices" and "bringing back Extra Value Meals" – but also warned a real fight was coming.

"Wages for hourly workers are rising at the fastest pace in 60 years, and sometimes you might say, 'Is that good or bad?'" Trump said.

"It's great for you," he added. "The minimum wage thing, you'll have to be talking about – you're going to have to fight."

Trump's remarks come as the US faces an increasing affordability crisis as prices on everyday goods and the overall cost of living continue to rise.

Many critics have attributed the rising prices to the sweeping tariffs the president implemented in his second term, which CNN reports resulted in an effective tax hike on the average American household of $1,200 – a figure set to rise to $1,600 next year.

Companies across the US, most notably Starbucks, have seen massive movements of workers unionizing and demanding a livable wage, instead of a simple minimum.

Nonetheless, Trump presented a much different reality during his speech, claiming we are in "the golden age of America, because we are doing better than we've ever done as a country."