Hundreds of Starbucks baristas launch strike in nationwide "Red Cup Rebellion"

New York, New York - Hundreds of unionized Starbucks baristas kicked off an indefinite strike Thursday in cities across the US, protesting working conditions and stalled labor negotiations.

Hundreds of unionized Starbucks baristas marked the chain's popular Red Cup Day with a strike demanding fair wages and better working conditions. © Collage: TIMOTHY A.CLARY / AFP & RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP

Like last year, the work stoppage came on the coffee chain's popular Red Cup Day, when Starbucks gives reusable cups to customers who purchase holiday-themed drinks.

The "Red Cup Rebellion" will see rallies at 4 pm local time in more than a dozen US cities, and a work stoppage by about 1,000 baristas, according to Starbucks Workers United.

More than 65 cafes in over 40 cities are part of this first phase of the strike, which the union said could expand to include more than 550 unionized locations representing over 10,000 employees.

The baristas are demanding better wages, improved working conditions, and stable and adequate hours.

"It's hard to get more than 19 hours a week, which isn't enough to qualify for the health care," said Dachi Spoltore, who has worked as a barista for five years in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

For Lynne Fox, president of Workers United, which represents more than 90,000 employees across all industries in the United States, Starbucks management has refused to negotiate in good faith.

Founded in 2021, the Starbucks union is trying to develop a "foundational framework" on key issues such as wages, scheduling policy, and access to health care.

Talks have been deadlocked since April.