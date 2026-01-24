Trump threatens Canada with 100% tariff if it signs trade deal with China: "China will eat Canada alive!"

Washington DC - US President Donald Trump on Saturday warned Canada that if it concludes a trade deal with China , he will impose a 100% tariff on all goods coming over the border.

US President Donald Trump (l.) and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (r.) have had a rocky relationship since the Republican's return to the White House. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Relations between the US and its northern neighbor have been rocky since Trump returned to the White House a year ago, with spats over trade and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney decrying a "rupture" in the US-led global order.

During a visit to Beijing last week, Carney hailed a "new strategic partnership" with China that resulted in a "preliminary but landmark trade agreement" to reduce tariffs – but Trump warned of serious consequences should that deal be realized.

If Carney "thinks he is going to make Canada a 'Drop Off Port' for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life," he said.

"If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the USA."

The two leaders have sharpened their rhetorical knives in recent days, beginning with Carney's speech on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he earned a standing ovation for his frank assessment of a "rupture" in the US-led global order.

His comment was widely viewed as a reference to Trump's disruptive influence on international affairs, although the US leader was not mentioned by name.

Trump fired back at Carney a day later in his own speech, and then withdrew an invitation for the Canadian prime minister to join his "Board of Peace" – his self-styled body for resolving global conflict.