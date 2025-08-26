Trump threatens tariffs on countries seen as targeting US tech firms

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Monday threatened further tariffs and export restrictions against countries that he says are targeting US tech firms.

"Digital Taxes, Digital Services Legislation, and Digital Markets Regulations are all designed to harm, or discriminate against, American Technology," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

His comments appear targeted at European countries and others who have created laws regulating the online world.

The European Union for example has rules like the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and the Digital Services Act (DSA) covering competition and content moderation.

The UK also has a tax on digital companies, although Trump did not name specific countries or regions.

But he said that unless what Washington deemed as "discriminatory actions" were removed, he would "impose substantial additional tariffs" on countries' products and institute export restrictions on US tech and chips.

"America, and American Technology Companies, are neither the 'piggy bank' nor the 'doormat' of the World any longer," Trump wrote.