Trump vows to launch tariff wars in "overhaul" of US trade

Washington DC - President Donald Trump promised tariffs and taxes on other countries Monday, in a nationalistic inaugural address after being sworn in as the 47th president.

"I will immediately begin the overhaul of our trade system to protect American workers and families," he said at the US Capitol.

"Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens," Trump added.

Since his election victory in November, Trump has taken aim at allies and adversaries alike, raising the prospect of fresh levies to push other countries towards tougher action on US concerns.

Before his White House return, Trump vowed to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, and an additional 10% on Chinese goods, if they did not do more about undocumented immigration and the flow of fentanyl into the US.

On the campaign trail, Trump also floated the idea of much steeper tariff rates – 60% or more – on Chinese imports.

But he stopped short Monday of unveiling new tariffs, which are applied on imported goods when a US buyer purchases them from abroad.