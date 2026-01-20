Trump waits until evening to proclaim MLK Day after not attending any commemorations

President Donald Trump (r.) finally issued a proclamation honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day after facing mounting criticism. © Collage: AFP/Brendan Smialowski & AFP/Caballero-Reynolds

The White House finally released an official proclamation on Monday evening, pledging to "uphold our nation's long-cherished principles of liberty, equal justice under the law, and the God‑given dignity of the human person."

"I am steadfastly committed to ensuring that our country will always be guided by the same principles that Dr. King defended throughout his life and to upholding the timeless truth that our rights are not granted by government but endowed by Almighty God," Trump wrote.

Trump is facing criticism from civil rights groups over how late the statement was released, as previous presidents have made a habit of releasing an official proclamation days ahead of time and attending commemorations.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983, marking 15 years since Dr. King's assassination, under the leadership of then-President Ronald Reagan.

Instead of attending MLK Day events on Monday, Trump spent the day at Mar-a-Lago and, in the evening, attended the college football championship between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers with his daughter Ivanka.

"Donald Trump has zero interest in uniting this country or recognizing its history and diversity," said NAACP President Derrick Johnson.