Trump warns of "big retaliation" if Europeans dump US Treasuries

Davos, Switzerland - President Donald Trump warned Thursday of major reprisals if European countries dumped key holdings of US Treasury bonds to pressure Washington, as temperatures fluctuated over the future of Greenland.

President Donald Trump adjusts his jacket during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on January 22, 2026. © Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

"If that would happen, there would be a big retaliation on our part, and we have all the cards," Trump said on Fox Business Network's Mornings with Maria.

But he acknowledged that European countries had notable holdings of US Treasury securities.

Trump's remarks came after tensions flared over the fate of the autonomous Danish territory of Greenland – which the US leader covets.

The American president has repeatedly said that the US, the key force in NATO, deserves Greenland as it would be forced to defend the island against Russia or China. Neither of those countries holds any claim to the territory.

More recently, Trump's threats to impose tariffs on European countries for not going along with his demand to get Greenland rattled global markets.

But at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump on Wednesday backed down on threats to seize Greenland by force from ally Denmark, and lifted the threat of sanctions against European nations.