Trump weighs in on critical Wisconsin supreme court race

Washington DC - President Donald Trump , fresh from railing against "partisan" judges thwarting his agenda, threw his weight Sunday behind a Republican running for an open spot on the supreme court of the politically heavyweight state of Wisconsin.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that the race for the seat on Wisconsin's top court is "really big and important" and "could have much to do with the future of our Country."

He called on voters there to embrace Republican Brad Schimel over opponent Susan Crawford. Using language reminiscent of his own race against Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, Trump called Crawford a "Radical Left Democrat."

He claimed Crawford is "insistent on bringing hardened CRIMINALS, that we removed to far away places, back into our Country, allowing men into women’s sports, Open Borders."

The result of the April 1 vote will decide the left-right balance on the Wisconsin court, which has a vital say in determining issues like abortion access and rules for voting in the crucial 2026 midterm nationwide congressional elections.

The outcome is seen as a test of strength two months after Trump took office and launched into an unprecedented blitz of radical cuts to the federal government, attacks on his political opponents, and shifts away from traditional US diplomacy.

Trump has already endorsed Schimel and his top adviser, billionaire Elon Musk, on Saturday hosted an interview with the candidate on X to promote his campaign.

Earlier this month, Musk – the world's richest person – also announced he was offering $100 to any Wisconsin voter who signed a petition opposing what he called "activist judges."