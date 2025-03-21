Elon Musk offers Wisconsin voters cash to sign petition against "activist judges"

Madison, Wisconsin - Tech billionaire Elon Musk promoted a cash giveaway Thursday for Wisconsin voters who sign a petition against "activist judges," as President Donald Trump demanded courts stop blocking his agenda.

Judges have dealt Trump a number of setbacks in recent weeks as his administration pursues its wholesale overhaul of the federal government through Musk's "Department of Government Efficiency."

The America PAC, a pro-Trump political action committee established by Musk, said it would give $100 to Wisconsin voters who sign the "petition in opposition to activist judges."

The petition, which Musk reposted on his social media platform X, urges Wisconsin voters to sign by April 1, when the state elects a judge for its Supreme Court.

America PAC has thrown its weight behind conservative candidate Brad Schimel for the crucial seat in the swing state's top court.

"Judges should interpret laws as written, not rewrite them to fit their personal or political agendas," the group wrote on X.

"Wisconsin registered voters receive $100 for signing the petition & $100 for each signer they refer."