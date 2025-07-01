Trump's deeply divisive "Big, Beautiful Bill" passes Senate after Vance steps in

Washington DC - The Republican-led Senate approved President Donald Trump 's mammoth domestic policy bill Tuesday by the narrowest of margins, despite misgivings over delivering deep welfare cuts and another $3 trillion in national debt.

The Republican-led Senate approved President Donald Trump's mammoth domestic policy bill Tuesday by the narrowest of margins. © Al Drago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Republican leaders had struggled to corral support during a record 24-hour "vote-a-rama" amendment session on the Senate floor, as Democrats offered dozens of challenges to the most divisive aspects of the package.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune was able to turn around two moderates considering siding with Democrats, to deliver a 50-50 vote, with Vice President JD Vance breaking the tie.

The sprawling text now heads to the House of Representatives, where it faces unified Democratic opposition and multiple Republicans balking at slashed health care and food aid programs for poor Americans.

Trump's bill proposes a $4.5 trillion extension of his first-term tax cuts, contentiously offset with $1.2 trillion in savings, mainly targeting the Medicaid health insurance program that will strip coverage from an estimated 12 million low-income and disabled Americans.

It also rolls back billions of dollars in green energy tax credits while providing a $350 billion infusion for aggressive law enforcement at the border and Trump's mass deportation program.

The president made clear that the goal remains to get the bill through the House in the coming days and sign it into law by Friday's July 4th Independence Day holiday, although he acknowledged that the self-imposed deadline could slip.

"It's going to get in, it's going to pass, and we're going to be very happy," he told reporters as he arrived in Florida to view new migrant detention facilities.