Musk savages Trump's spending bill and makes big threat against Republicans who vote for it

Austin, Texas - Elon Musk slammed President Donald Trump's "One Big, Beautiful Bill" and threatened to fund primary challenges against anyone who votes for it.

In a series of furious posts on X, Musk on Monday targeted GOP senators and threatened to help their primary challengers in the 2026 midterms if they vote in favor of Trump's spending bill.

"Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!" Musk wrote on X.

"And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth," he raged.

Musk left his position as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in June after breaking with Trump over electric vehicle subsidies and the government's deficit.

In response to Musk's criticisms, Trump on Sunday told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo that "he got a little upset and, you know, that wasn't appropriate."

On Monday, Senators gathered to start a marathon vote on the "One Big, Beautiful" spending bill, which is set to add $3 trillion to the national debt.

Musk railed against the bill, emphasizing the bill's massive spending deficit and Trump's decision to raise the debt ceiling.

"It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country - the PORKY PIG PARTY," Musk said.

"Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people."