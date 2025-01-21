Trump's executive orders at a glance: Attacks on immigrants' rights, pardons for rioters, and more

On his first day, President Donald Trump unlashed a flood of executive orders, ranging from climate to immigration, LGBTQ+ rights, and January 6 rioters.

Washington DC - On the first day of his new term, President Donald Trump unlashed a flood of executive orders, ranging from climate to immigration, LGBTQ+ rights, and foreign relations.

President Donald Trump signed dozens of executive orders on the first day of his second term in office. © REUTERS As promised, Trump signed dozens upon dozens of orders, attacking the rights of immigrants and trans people, while undoing whatever progress Joe Biden's administration had made on climate protections. Some of Trump's moves, like the withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO), were surprising. Others, such as the immediate re-designation of Cuba as a "state sponsor of terrorism," were extremely predictable. Joe Biden Biden's decline covered up for months by six people, new report claims Here's an overview of the execute orders Trump signed at the Capital One Arena packed with supporters, and later at the White House, after he was sworn in as president.

Immigration and asylum

At the southern US border, people seeking asylum were left devastated by Trump's executive orders. © REUTERS Trump signed various orders curtailing the rights of immigrants. One declared a national emergency at the southern border, another halted all refugee admissions, leaving people seeking entry in tears. Trump also promised a mass deportation operation involving the military, which he says will target those he called "criminal aliens." Donald Trump Trump says Putin "destroying Russia" by refusing to make deal with Ukraine In the Oval Office, Trump signed an order revoking birthright citizenship. But automatic US citizenship to people born in the country is enshrined in the Constitution, and Trump's action is already facing a legal challenge.

January 6 rioters

Trump signed pardons for some of the 1,500 participants in the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by his supporters trying to overturn the 2020 election. He again referred to those who were convicted or pleaded guilty over the riots as "hostages." Some of those pardoned are neo-Nazis and white supremacists, such as Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio.

LGBTQ+ rights and diversity

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion -Trump repealed various executive orders promoting diversity and LGBTQ+ equality, in line with his promised attack on programs meant to address racial discrimination. He overturned decrees promoting diversity and equality in the government, businesses and healthcare, as well as the rights of LGBTQ+ Americans. Trump said that moving forward, the US government will only recognize "two genders, male and female" – a targeted move against trans people.

Climate

As fires torched entire communities in the Los Angeles area, Trump withdrew the US from the Paris climate accords. © REUTERS The president immediately withdrew the US from the Paris climate accords, repeating an action he took during his first term, while also revoking the Biden administration's goal of ensuring that EVs will make up half of all vehicles sold by 2030. The orders extend Trump's disastrous rejection of global efforts to combat planetary warming as catastrophic weather events intensify worldwide – not least of all in California, where massive fires have devastated communities. It would take a year to leave the agreement after submitting a formal notice to the UN framework that underpins global climate negotiations. The Republican signed an order declaring a "national energy emergency" aimed at significantly expanding drilling in the world's top oil and gas producer. "We will drill, baby, drill," Trump said in his inaugural address.

Work from home

Another order requires federal workers to return to the office full-time, with Trump seeking to undo most of the work-from-home allowances that flourished during the Covid-19 pandemic. Elon Musk, the far-right oligarch backing Trump, has been a particularly strident critic of the policy.

WHO

Trump signed an order for the United States to exit the World Health Organization, insisting Washington was unfairly paying more than China into the UN body. The WHO is instrumental in implementing global health initiatives, as well as stopping the spread of deadly diseases.

TikTok

The president ordered a 75-day pause on enforcing a law that would effectively ban TikTok. His action delayed implementation of an act of Congress that came into effect this week. Trump has said the app's Chinese parent company must agree to sell a 50% share to the US.

West Bank and Cuba