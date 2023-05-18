Elon Musk disses "work-from-home bulls**t": "Get off the goddamn moral high horse"

Austin, Texas - Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made his feelings known about working from home, which he believes is "morally wrong."

Elon Musk made his feelings clear about " work-from-home bulls**t." © Chandan KHANNA/AFP

Musk held nothing back in a new interview with CNBC, and had no sympathy for employees working from home rather than returning to offices.

"I think that the whole notion of work from home is a bit like the fake Marie Antoinette quote, 'Let them eat cake,'" Musk said.

"It's a productivity issue but it's also a moral issue. People should get off the goddamn moral high horse with their work-from-home bulls**t," Musk said. "Because they're asking everyone else to not work from home while they do. It's wrong."

He referred to remote workers as "the laptop clas is living in la-la-land," while many essentially workers must work in-person.

"It’s not just a productivity thing," he added. "I think it’s morally wrong."

Employees of many tech companies have been expected to return to Silicon Valley offices after most transitioned to remote work during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Musk has been one of the most prominent voices representing companies and bosses who are fighting back against remote work, sending a scathing email to his Telsa employees last June requiring a "minimum of 40 hours in the office per week."

Since acquiring Twitter last year, he has overseen more than half of the company's global workforce laid off.

Musk also said he works seven days a week himself, and only takes off about two or three days a year.