FIFA president accused of breaching neutrality with Trump's peace prize

Lausanne, Switzerland - Human rights group FairSquare has filed a complaint to FIFA's ethics committee claiming the world soccer body's president Gianni Infantino breached his duty of neutrality by supporting President Donald Trump .

Infantino awarded Trump FIFA's inaugural peace prize during the December 6 draw for the 2026 World Cup to be played in the US, Canada, and Mexico in June and July.

FairSquare also called FIFA's governance structure "absurd", and claimed the organization's behavior was against the common interests of the global soccer community, in a complaint filed on Monday.

"This complaint is about a lot more than Infantino's support for President Donald Trump's political agenda," FairSquare's program director Nicholas McGeehan said.

"More broadly, this is about how FIFA's absurd governance structure has allowed Gianni Infantino to openly flout the organization's rules and act in ways that are both dangerous and directly contrary to the interests of the world's most popular sport."

FairSquare's complaint said awarding the peace prize to a "sitting political figure is in and of itself a clear breach" of article 15 of FIFA's own code of ethics.

They also requested the ethics committee investigate Infantino's part in the "processes that led to the creation of the FIFA Peace Prize", and the decision to award it to Trump.