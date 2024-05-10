Trump's hush money trial wraps up third week of shock evidence

New York, New York - Donald Trump 's New York criminal trial wrapped up its third week of evidence Friday following bombshell testimony from the adult film star at the heart of the case.

Former US President Donald Trump (r.), with attorney Todd Blanche (l.), speaks to the press before leaving for the day at his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on Friday. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / POOL / AFP

Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had sex with Trump in 2006, denied she threatened him if he did not buy her silence for $130,000, a payment that prosecutors say Trump then covered up.



Trump is accused of falsifying business records to reimburse his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for the payment on the eve of the 2016 presidential election, when the story could have proved politically fatal.

The completion of Daniels' marathon testimony and cross-examination this week clears the way for prosecutors to call Cohen, their remaining star witness, who is expected to take the stand on Monday.

The trial is taking place just six months before the November election when the Republican hopeful will try to defeat Democratic President Joe Biden.

During nearly eight hours over two days, Daniels walked the New York jury through the one-night stand she said she had with Trump at a celebrity golf tournament, and then the financial settlement she says ensued.

In her testimony, she described Trump's pajamas, his boxer shorts, the sexual position, and that he did not wear a condom. And while she was "not threatened verbally or physically," she said she "felt ashamed I didn't stop it, didn't say no."

These were details that the defense argued were irrelevant to the case, but which they doubled down on and repeated during cross-examination.

Trump sat impassively for much of Daniels' testimony, apparently cursing at times, and railing against proceedings in his comments to reporters as he entered and left the Manhattan courtroom.

The jury also heard from Madeleine Westerhout, a former assistant who described Trump's involvement with all aspects of his business.

It then heard on Friday from specialists at telecoms giants AT&T and Verizon who testified about phone records, and paralegals from the prosecutor's office who recapped key evidence against Trump.