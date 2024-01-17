Trump's lawyer spars with judge in explosive New York defamation trial

New Yor, New York - The woman who Donald Trump was found liable of sexually assaulting faced off with the former president Wednesday in a New York courtroom to say he subsequently ruined her reputation.

E. Jean Carroll (l.), who Donald Trump (r.) was previously found liable of sexually assaulting, faced off with the former president Wednesday in a New York courtroom to say he subsequently ruined her reputation. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS/AFP & CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP

E. Jean Carroll (80) is seeking more than $10 million alleging that Trump defamed her in 2019 when she had just come out with her assault allegation, saying she "is not my type."



"It means I'm too ugly to assault," Carroll told the court.

Asked about how the comment damaged her reputation, Carroll said, "previously I was known simply as a journalist, and now I'm known as a liar, a fraud, and a whack job."

There were tense moments in court as Carroll gave evidence just a few rows away from Trump.

Carroll's legal team complained that Trump was making audible comments about her evidence and that jurors could be influenced, CNN reported.

The judge in the civil case asked that Trump lower his voice when conferring with his legal team.

"Mr Trump has the right to be present... That right can be forfeited," the judge reportedly said. "I understand you're probably eager for me to do that."

"I would love it," Trump replied.

Trump's lawyer Alina Habba earlier objected to an answer from Carroll, drawing a sharp rebuke from Judge Lewis Kaplan who reportedly told Habba that "when you speak in this courtroom or any courtroom in this building, you'll stand up."

