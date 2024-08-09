Trump's outlandish "near death" helicopter story is full of holes

Palm Beach, Florida - A highlight of Donald Trump 's first news conference in months was his striking tale of a brush with death onboard a helicopter alongside former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown.

A highlight of Donald Trump's (r.) first news conference in months was his striking tale of a brush with death onboard a helicopter alongside former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown (top left) – or was it California Governor Jerry Brown (bottom left)? © Collage: Joe LAMBERTI / AFP, ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, & JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The only problem? There is no record of any such emergency and the veteran Californian politician says he has never been in a helicopter with Trump.



The Republican ex-president was so caught up in the drama of his story at Thursday's media event that he appeared to have confused the mayor with former California governor Jerry Brown, who once shared an uneventful helicopter ride with Trump.

The Republican presidential nominee claimed to know ex-mayor Brown "pretty well" as he held court in front of a room of journalists at his oceanfront home in south Florida.

"In fact, I went down in a helicopter with him. We thought maybe this is the end. We were in a helicopter going to a certain location together and there was an emergency landing," Trump recounted.

"This was not a pleasant landing, and Willie was... a little concerned."

The story was just as startling to Brown (90) as it was to Trump's audience, given that the Californian says he has never done business with the former president and wouldn't want to be in a helicopter with him.

It quickly became the most talked-about part of the news conference, with the Guardian newspaper branding the anecdote Trump's "chopper whopper."

Willie Brown immediately denied the anecdote, telling the San Francisco Chronicle: "You would have known if I had gone down on a helicopter with Trump."