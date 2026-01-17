Trump's tariff threat over Greenland gets scathing response from Europe

Brussels, Belgium - European Union leaders on Saturday warned against US President Donald Trump 's threat to impose tariffs on European countries until he has achieved his purchase of Greenland.

European Union leaders slammed Trump's threat to impose tariffs on European countries until the US can take over Greenland. © Tom Brenner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

And one senior German MEP said Trump's latest threat raised a question mark over the EU-US trade deal agreed last year.

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa, president of the European Council, issued the joint statement hours after Trump threatened multiple European nations with tariffs of up to 25%.

"Tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral," they wrote in a post on social media.

"Europe will remain united, coordinated, and committed to upholding its sovereignty," they added.

The statement came days after Danish and Greenlandic officials held talks in Washington over Trump's bid to acquire the territory, without reaching agreement.

"The EU stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland," said the EU statement.

"Dialogue remains essential, and we are committed to building on the process begun already last week between the Kingdom of Denmark and the US."

Trump said that from February 1, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland would be subject to a 10% tariff on all goods sent to the US.