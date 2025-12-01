Trump's "unlawful" appointment of Alina Habba struck down by appeals court

Washington DC - An appeals court on Monday struck down an attempt by President Donald Trump to bypass the customary Senate confirmation process and appoint his former personal lawyer to a post as a top federal prosecutor.

An appeals court has struck down President Donald Trump's appointment of Alina Habba (r.) as the US Attorney for the District of New Jersey. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

A three-judge panel ruled unanimously that Alina Habba (41) has been unlawfully serving as the US Attorney for the District of New Jersey.

It was the second time in a week that a federal court has ruled that a US attorney picked by Trump was unlawfully appointed.

Last week's ruling led to the dismissal of criminal cases brought against two of Trump's political foes – former FBI director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

In that case, District Judge Cameron Currie disqualified Trump appointee Lindsey Halligan from serving as the acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia and threw out the indictments she obtained against Comey and James.

Federal prosecutors are subject to Senate confirmation. Currie said Halligan had been unlawfully appointed because her predecessor was also serving in an acting capacity, and US law does not allow two successive interim prosecutors.

Halligan's predecessor as acting US attorney, Erik Siebert, stepped down after reportedly telling Justice Department leaders there was insufficient evidence to charge Comey and James.

In Habba's case, the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit panel upheld a lower court ruling that her appointment violated the law regarding the filling of federal vacancies.