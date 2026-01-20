US urges EU not to use trade "bazooka" over Trump's Greenland threats

Davos, Switzerland - The US trade envoy on Tuesday warned European nations against using its tariff "bazooka" in response to President Donald Trump 's threat to acquire Greenland, saying it would "not be wise".

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer warned Europe not to use its trade "bazooka" in response to Trump's threatened tariffs over Greenland. © NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron in particular has urged use of the EU's anti-coercion instrument (ACI) after Trump threatened tariffs of up to 25% on eight European countries.

"Every country is going to do what's in their national interests," US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told a small group of journalists at the Davos summit.

"And those have natural consequences," he said, adding that deploying the ACI "would not be wise" – echoing comments from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at Davos on Monday.

The EU has never deployed the instrument, aimed at dissuading countries from exerting geopolitical pressure on the bloc.

But even as some officials push for talks to de-escalate a crisis that has dominated the Davos summit so far, others are urging the EU to stand up to "blackmail" over the autonomous Danish territory.

Asked about the US response if the EU deems Greenland "non-negotiable", Greer said, "If that's the case, then so be it."

"What I've found is that when countries follow my advice, they tend to do OK. When they don't crazy things happen," he added.

Separately, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told European countries "to keep the pressure and temperature low" with regard to threats of retaliatory tariffs.