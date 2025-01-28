White House shakes up press room with major offer to TikTok creators

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's new press secretary on Tuesday invited TikTokers and podcasters to apply for White House press passes, in an effort to reach beyond the mainstream media that the US president often slams.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt holds her first news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Tuesday in Washington, DC. © Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In her first time at the White House podium, Karoline Leavitt said an additional seat for "new media voices" had been reserved at the front of the cramped briefing room.

Trump has repeatedly criticized traditional media as the "enemy of the people," and he credits a series of podcast appearances for aiding his return to the White House.

"As the youngest press secretary in history, thanks to President Trump, I take great pride in opening up this room to new media voices," the 27-year-old Leavitt told a packed briefing room.

"Whether you are a TikTok content creator, a blogger, a podcaster, if you are producing legitimate news content... you will be allowed to apply for press credentials to this White House," she said.

The shake-up was more modest than some news organizations had feared after the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., talked in November about "opening up" the press room.

The 49 seats in the room are allocated to a number of news organizations that are members of the White House Correspondents Association.

Reporters without seats are allowed to stand at the side if there is space – as they did for Leavitt's packed-out debut on Tuesday.