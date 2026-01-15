Gavin Newsom brutally slams Karoline Leavitt over claims that Democrats are "protecting" pedophiles

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom has called out White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt after she made the bold and ironic assertion that the Democratic Party is "protecting" pedophiles.

In a recent social media post, California Governor Gavin Newsom (r.) responded after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed Democrats are "protecting" pedophiles. © Collage: Mandel NGAN & MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP

While speaking with reporters on Monday, Leavitt criticized Democrats for speaking out after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot Renee Good, a US citizen, in Minnesota last week.

Leavitt continued pushing the claim by President Donald Trump and his administration that Good was "a lunatic who was a part of a group, an organized group to interject and to impede on law enforcement organizations."

"It's disgusting what we have seen from the left, and I think it just shows you where the modern-day Democrat Party stands today, in protecting illegal alien pedophiles and rapists and murderers over law-abiding American citizens and our brave men and women who serve in law enforcement," she added.

Newsom shared a clip of Leavitt's comments in an X post, and pointed out the clear irony behind them.

"The Trump Administration has still not complied with Congressional law and released the Epstein Files... WHY?" Newsom wrote.