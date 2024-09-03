Green Party VP nominee Butch Ware roasts AOC after "predatory" tirade: "You're finished"
Santa Barbara, California - Vice-presidential nominee Dr. Butch Ware tore into Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she accused Dr. Jill Stein and the Green Party of "predatory" intent.
"I heard a rumor that AOC Pelosi, holder of the land speed record for quickest betrayal of the people, has had something to say out the side of her neck about my sister soldier Dr. Jill Stein and called our behavior predatory," Ware said in a video shared on social media.
"Interesting. See, we don't take no PAC money. We are not knee-deep in Raytheon and Lockheed Martin and y'all's blood money," he added, in reference to US arms manufacturers profiting off the genocide in Gaza.
Ware's comments came in response to a video AOC shared to Instagram on Sunday in which she accused Stein of being "not serious" and "predatory." She claimed the Green Party nominee does not prioritize building the bench and implied her White House bid is not "authentic."
Ware swept aside the allegations, saying, "We come out every four years when it's time to give the American people a choice. And in the meantime, Greens are on the ground, working in parks and recreation boards, city councils, mayor's offices, while y'all are partying at your Met Gala and muzzling Palestinians."
"Predatory. Predatory is murdering 200,000 people in 11 months, and then when they try to speak up muzzling them when they come up on the stage," he continued.
"You slaughter Palestinians like animals, and then you muzzle them like animals."
Dr. Butch Ware issues stark warning to AOC and the Democrats
Stein announced Ware as her running mate in a high-energy rally last month. She and the UC Santa Barbara academic and activist went on to win their party nomination in a landslide vote the very next day.
The Green Party ticket has made Palestinian freedom a central tenet of its 2024 campaign, including calling for an end to weapons transfers to Israel.
AOC, meanwhile, has faced strong backlash for claiming during her speech at the Democratic National Convention last month that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are "working tirelessly to secure a ceasefire in Gaza" – all while continuing to send lethal weapons to Israel.
The timing of the New York Democrat's rant was anything but a coincidence, Ware suggested, as outrage grows over what many see as a grave betrayal of the Palestinian people and basic human rights.
A new poll released last week by the Council on American-Islamic Relations shows Harris and Stein neck and neck with Muslim voters at 29.4% and 29.1%, respectively – a sharp fall from the 69% of Muslim voters who cast ballots for Biden in 2020.
"You're finished. Dead man walking, AOC Pelosi," Ware warned. "Your cosplay activism, narc, means nothing to real public servants, because y'all are some politicians that sold out for the dough."
"The worst part for you is that y'all never saw us coming, but when your party is broken, crashing and burning in the disastrous genocide, soaked in blood in your electoral defeat, you will have no one to blame but yourselves."
Cover photo: Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & Screenshot/X/Dr. Jill Stein