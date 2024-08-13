US sends Israel billions in weapon sales as Gaza death toll continues to rise

Washington DC - President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday approved more than $20 billion in new weapons sales to Israel , brushing aside pressure from rights activists to stop arms deliveries over the humanitarian toll in Gaza.

The sale comes as Biden presses Israel and Hamas to reach a ceasefire after ten months of bloodshed, although the weapons would take years to reach Israel.



In a notification to Congress, the State Department said it had approved a sale of 50 F-15 fighter jets to Israel for $18.82 billion.

Israel will also buy nearly 33,000 tank cartridges, up to 50,000 explosive mortar cartridges, and new military cargo vehicles.

The F-15 aircraft, which will begin to be delivered in 2029, will upgrade Israel's current fleet and include radars and secure communications equipment.

"The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability," the State Department said in its notice on the F-15s, which are made by Boeing.

On the tank cartridges, the US said the sale "will improve Israel's capability to meet current and future enemy threats, strengthen its homeland defense and serve as a deterrent to regional threats."

Congress can still block weapons sales, but such a process is difficult.

Human rights groups and some left-leaning members of Biden's Democratic Party have urged the administration to curb or stop weapons sales to Israel as they voice revulsion at civilian casualties in the Gaza conflict.