Is Pete Buttigieg considering a run for US Senate?

Traverse City, Michigan - Democrat Pete Buttigieg is reportedly considering a bid for a US Senate seat in Michigan.

Former US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is reportedly seriously considering a run for US Senate in Michigan. © Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A source told The Detroit News on Saturday that Buttigieg is "very seriously focused" on a potential Senate run.

"I think Pete is somebody that a lot of people will encourage to run," former Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan told the outlet.

Buttigieg sparked speculation of a future run for office in Michigan after moving to his husband Chasten's hometown of Traverse City in 2022.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who served as President Joe Biden's secretary of transportation, may now try to take advantage of an opening left by Senator Gary Peters, who on Tuesday announced he won't run for a third term in 2026.

The 43-year-old father of two previously ruled out running for governor of Michigan, The Detroit News reported. Current Governor Gretchen Whitmer's second term ends on January 1, 2027, and she is not eligible for reelection.