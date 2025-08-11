JD Vance says US is working to "schedule" Trump-Putin-Zelensky meeting

Washington DC - The US is working to "schedule" a meeting between Donald Trump and his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, Vice President JD Vance said Sunday, as Ukraine 's European allies push for Kyiv's presence at the US-Russia summit in Alaska this week.

Vice President JD Vance said the US is working on a meeting with Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Volodymyr Zelensky on ending the Ukraine war. © REUTERS

"One of the most important logjams is that Vladimir Putin said that he would never sit down with (Volodymyr) Zelensky, the head of Ukraine, and the president has now got that to change," Vance said during an interview on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures.

"We're at a point now where we're trying to figure out, frankly, scheduling and things like that around when these three leaders could sit down and discuss an end to this conflict," Vance said when asked about his expectations for the Alaska summit on August 15.

The vice president said the US was going to "try to find some negotiated settlement that the Ukrainians and Russians can live with."

Vance added: "It's not going to make anybody super happy, both the Russians and the Ukrainians probably at the end of the day are going to be unhappy with it."