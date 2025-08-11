US envoy to NATO responds to possibility of Zelensky attending Alaska summit

Brussels, Belgium - The US ambassador to NATO said on Sunday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could attend this week's US- Russia summit in Alaska, as European leaders push for Kyiv to be part of the negotiations.

Ambassador Matthew Whitaker was asked on CNN whether Zelensky might join US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday.

"Yes, I certainly think it's possible," he said. "Certainly, there can't be a deal that everybody that's involved in it doesn't agree to. And, I mean, obviously, it's a high priority to get this war to end."

The planned summit without Zelensky has raised concerns that a deal would require Kyiv to cede swaths of territory, which the European Union has rejected.

In a flurry of diplomacy, Zelensky held calls with 13 counterparts over three days including Kyiv's main backers Germany, Britain, and France.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Sunday he hoped and assumed that Zelensky would attend the summit.

Whitaker said the decision would ultimately be Trump's to make.

"If he thinks that that is the best scenario to invite Zelensky, then he will do that," he said, adding that "no decision has been made to this point."